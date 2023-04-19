HMM Plans Onboard Carbon Capture Field Test

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has announced plans to conduct field tests of an onboard carbon capture system following a feasibility study of the technology for container ships.

The project is being conducted with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and PANASIA in the second half of this year.

The feasibility study revealed that the system could be installed without changing the existing equipment of the ship and does not hinder the stability of vessel operation.

The collected CO2 will be liquefied in a pressurized tank and used for manufacturing dry ice on land.

Earlier this year, SHI and PANASIA reported that their onboard carbon capture system for LNG fueled vessels received Approval in Principle from Korean Register. Last year, SHI and BASF agreed to undertake a feasibility assessment of capturing CO2 onboard maritime vessels using BASF’s OASE® blue technology for flue gas applications.



