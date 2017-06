Related News

Samsung Heavy Bags Order for 2 LNG Carriers

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has won a $100 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for Korea Line…

Greenhouse Gas Model for Shipping by 2050

DNV GL has published a report assessing the potential for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction from shipping towards 2050…

Human Failure Affecting Shipping Safety Performance

Data from maritime safety specialist Propel shows huge potential to reduce risk of serious accidents. “Human failure tops…

Baltic Index Continues Slide Across All Segments

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell on Friday for…

Wärtsilä Wins Contract for New CLdN RoRos

Wärtsilä said it has been awarded a contract to supply controllable pitch propellers and power take off / power take home…

ABS’ Wiernicki Delivers Stevens Commencement Speech

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) chairman, president and CEO Christopher Wiernicki delivered the commencement speech at…

DNV GL Offshore Wind Standard for China

DNV GL is part of the consortium selected by the World Bank to support the development of 3 new standards in offshore wind turbine support structures…

The Many Missions (and Capabilities) of Weeks Marine

The almost 100-year old firm has many specialties, including the ability to construct innovative, complicated tonnage for its own purposes.