Holland America Line Sells Prinsendam to Phoenix Reisen
The Seattle-based Holland America Line said its small ship 835-passenger Prinsendam had been sold to a company that would put it in service with a German cruise operator Phoenix Reisen.
The Seattle-based Holland America Line said its small ship 835-passenger Prinsendam had been sold to a company that would put it in service with a German cruise operator Phoenix Reisen.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe