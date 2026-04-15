Holland America Line to Upgrade Six Ships

Building on strong momentum and record performance, Holland America Line has announced Holland America Evolution, a multiyear investment to reimagine six ships.

Representing the most ambitious guest experience update in the company's 153-year history, Evolution will deliver a comprehensive bow-to-stern revitalization while bringing the best of its Pinnacle Class ships to most of the fleet.

Evolution will span the four Holland America Vista Class ships — Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, Westerdam and Noordam — and the two Signature Class ships, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam. The company will invest over $500 million across these ships for enhancements to guest spaces and additional staterooms and suites that will add capacity and provide more choice for guests.

The multiyear renovation will take place ship by ship, delivering substantial transformation focused on expanding onboard choice, adding restaurant and bar options, and refreshing and reinventing key guest spaces — including new stateroom and suite categories — while maintaining the spacious design and intimate ship feel guests value most.

The cruise line is working closely with longtime shipbuilding partner Fincantieri, which built all 11 ships in the company's fleet.

Oosterdam will be the first ship to undergo renovations, debuting in the fall of 2027. Enhancements will include the addition of the Grand Dutch Café, a longtime guest favorite previously available only on Pinnacle Class ships, along with new stateroom offerings, including purpose-built Solo Verandahs and expansive panoramic suites.

The project will add 76 staterooms to Oosterdam. New and enhanced accommodations debuting on Oosterdam include solo verandahs, Bridgeview suits, and Vista Suites.

The line is also refreshing and replacing interiors with a strong focus on waste reduction and circular design, prioritizing upcycling and material reuse while bringing greater lightness and an elevated, timeless look and feel.

Behind the scenes, the company is making targeted technical investments to improve energy efficiency. This work includes smarter power management and enhanced system performance aimed at reducing energy demand and lowering operational carbon intensity over time.



