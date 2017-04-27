MPA Honors ABS

ABS has been awarded the Offshore & Marine Engineering Award by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

This award recognizes organizations that have made significant contributions toward the development of Singapore’s offshore and marine engineering sector.

“ABS is honored to receive this award recognizing our leading role in Singapore’s marine and offshore industries,” says ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “At ABS, we recognize the importance of leading technology and innovation through our data-driven and cyber-enabled efforts and are constantly innovating to find solutions to complex industry challenges.”

The MPA award recognizes ABS for its breakthrough work in the areas of innovation, safety, and environmental protection and is an affirmation of the organization’s efforts in developing guidance for environmental and operational performance and advancing safety in new areas, such as cyber safety and big data.

ABS has been active in Singapore for more than 50 years, with a research facility dedicated to both offshore and marine environments located there for more than a decade.

Some of the notable R&D efforts led by ABS in Singapore include working with industry, academia and government agencies to study the implementation of smart assets and the use of collected data in lifecycle, risk-driven and condition-based asset integrity management and to investigate high-fidelity sensor techniques and reliable inspection and structural health monitoring systems that are fit for marine and offshore applications.

ABS Regional Vice President Thomas Tan accepted the award on behalf of ABS during the Singapore International Maritime Awards 2017 ceremony held on April 25, 2017, at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

“It is an honor and privilege to join the distinguished award recipients who make innovation and technology advancement a priority,” Tan said. “This award is a testament to the innovative thinking ABS brings to our mission of safety in Singapore and around the world.”

The biennial Singapore International Maritime Awards recognizes individuals and companies for outstanding contributions to Singapore’s development as a premier global hub port and a leading international maritime center.