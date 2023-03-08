Hornblower Hires DiFulgo as Chief People Officer

Hornblower Group announced Karen DiFulgo has joined the company as Chief People Officer, responsible for leading the strategic and operational human resources initiatives across the company’s global portfolio. She will report to Adam Peakes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hornblower Group.

DiFulgo comes to Hornblower from Benchmark Global Hospitality, where she served as the Chief People Officer. Prior to Benchmark, DiFulgo held senior roles in a variety of corporate hospitality and global organizations including Gaylord Hotels / Gaylord Resorts and National Convention Center, The Brickman Group Inc. and TNS Healthcare/Migliara-Kaplan. She is a graduate of The University of Baltimore with a degree in Human Resource Management.

DiFulgo also serves in a variety of board affiliations and memberships across the global travel and hospitality landscape including the American Hotel & Lodging Association, both sitting on the Board for HR Committee as well as Chairing the Women in Lodging Board. She is also a founding member of the Forward (Women Advancing Hospitality) Advisory Board.

“Karen’s considerable talent, leadership skills and industry experience will greatly benefit our growing organization and our global Crew, and I am proud to welcome her to the Hornblower senior leadership team,” Peakes said. “With more than 30 years experience in human resources, including 20 years in global travel and hospitality, Karen has an impressive track record of developing talent and building company culture during a period of extraordinary organizational growth. We are thrilled to have her join our team and bring forward her people-first focus to the most valuable part of our organization, our crew.”

“This is an exhilarating time for Hornblower, and I am thrilled to join this remarkable global organization as we continue to build upon the company’s promise in delivering our guests amazing experiences – which can only be made possible through our renowned Crew and expert tour guides,” said DiFulgo “There is nothing more important than the people at an organization and Hornblower benefits from having an extraordinarly talented, ambitious and hardworking Crew. I am looking forward to bringing my passion, commitment and most authentic self to Hornblower as we continue to uphold ourselves as a company where amazing experiences are made.”