Houston’s Volumes Surge to Best Month of Year

Port Houston Container Volumes Up 24% in November.

Port Houston is on track to close 2024 as one of its most successful years to date, handling 3,799,573 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) through November—a 9% increase over the same period last year. November volumes alone reached 369,361 TEUs, a notable 24% increase year-over-year. This marks the biggest month of the year for Port Houston in terms of containerized cargo volume.

Loaded imports rose by 19% in November, driven by consumer goods and machinery, and loaded exports were up 16% the same month, reinforced by robust resin shipments. Resins account for 45% of the Port's export volumes, underscoring Houston’s role as the nation’s top gateway for this essential commodity.

At Port Houston’s multi-purpose facilities, general cargo volumes dipped 3% year-to-date though steel imports increased 34% in November. Total tonnage across all of Port Houston’s public facilities is up 5% so far this year, totaling 48,466,585 tons.

"This year has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. “Our record-breaking volumes speak to the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our team, and our strategic investments to stay ahead of industry needs. The momentum we’ve built in 2024 lays the groundwork for continued growth next year and beyond.”

Port Houston’s success in 2024 extends beyond operational milestones. The Port has recently been awarded $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program to enhance grain export efficiency, reduce emissions, and take the first step toward updating stormwater management in the community. The choice to apply for funding of these projects specifically highlights Port Houston’s commitment to sustainability, resilience, and economic growth for the region.

“This federal grant is more than an investment in our infrastructure—it’s an investment in our future,” Jenkins said. “It equips Port Houston to grow responsibly and meet global trade demands, and at the same time provide greater value to our community. It’s a win all around.”