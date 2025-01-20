Houthis to Limit Red Sea Attacks Only to Israel-Linked Vessels

Yemen's Houthis will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to Israel-linked ships after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), said.

The HOCC, which liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators, also said in an email dated Jan. 19 that if the U.S., Britain or Israel resumed strikes on Yemen, then attacks on vessels affiliated with these countries would resume.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Editing by Gareth Jones)