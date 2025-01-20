Marine Link
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Houthis to Limit Red Sea Attacks Only to Israel-Linked Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 20, 2025

© Robert - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

© Robert - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Yemen's Houthis will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to Israel-linked ships after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), said.

The HOCC, which liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators, also said in an email dated Jan. 19 that if the U.S., Britain or Israel resumed strikes on Yemen, then attacks on vessels affiliated with these countries would resume.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Editing by Gareth Jones)

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

U.S. Dredging’s Bull Run Should Continue Under Trump Administration

In the Shipyard: New Ships, Boats and Designs

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week