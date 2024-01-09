Marine Link
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Houthis Target Vessel in the Red Sea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 9, 2024

© MrAVP / Adobe Stock

Yemen's Houthi group Ansarullah targeted a vessel in the Red Sea, a Yemeni military source told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization received a report of an incident in the Red Sea approximately 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack U.S. warships if the militia group itself was targeted.


(Reuters - Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Franklin Paul)

