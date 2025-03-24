Hoyer Launches Energy-Saving System for Motors

Hoyer, a leader in electric motors and automation solutions, announced the launch of Hoyer ESS (Energy-Saving System) at Sea Asia 2025 in Singapore. Specifically designed for retrofits on operating vessels, Hoyer ESS offers shipowners, operators, and fleet managers a fast-track solution to reduce motor energy consumption by 40-65% while lowering emissions and improving operational efficiency—all without the need for drydocking.

With tightening environmental regulations like EEXI, CII, and the IMO 2050 decarbonization targets, and rising fuel costs, shipowners and operators face growing pressure to optimize vessel efficiency. Hoyer ESS combines Variable Speed Drives (VSDs), intelligent sensors, and automation to dynamically control engine room fans, seawater cooling pumps, freshwater cooling pumps and other marine applications. Not only does this indicate energy and fuel savings, it also reduces CO₂, SOx, and NOx emissions and extends the life of critical ship equipment.

A recent installation with a European shipowner saw annual energy savings of over 1.4 million kWh, fuel savings of 290 tons, and CO₂ reductions of 628 tons, with a payback time of under two years. Designed for easy integration, Hoyer ESS installations are completed while vessels are in operation, ensuring no service interruptions.

Earlier this year, Hoyer acquired software automation developer NowiTek, whose technology and industry knowledge lie at the core of Hoyer ESS.