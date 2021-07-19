Marine Link
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Hudong-Zhonghua Delivers LNG FSRU to Dynagas

July 19, 2021

Credit:Hudong-Zhonghua

China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group last week delivered its first 174,000 cubic-meter floating liquefied natural gas storage and regasification unit (LNG-FSRU).

The 294 meters long LNG FSRU named Transgas Power was delivered to the Greek company Dynagas on Thursday, July 15.

According to World Energy Reports, Dynagas ordered two LNG FSRU vessels – Transgas Power and Transgas Force back in 2016.

Delivery of the first ship was initially scheduled for 2019, and the second ship in 2020, but was then delayed.

Transgas Power has now been delivered. According to WER data, its sister vessel Transgas Force could be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

