Huisman Books Two-Crane Order for Sea1 Offshore’s Vessels

Crane specialist Huisman has secured another contract for the delivery of Knuckle Boom Cranes, which will be installed on Sea1 Offshore’s new offshore energy support vessels.

The two 250 mt Knuckle Boom Cranes will be installed of ST-245-designed vessels.

The contract was signed with COSCO Shipping, and follows a previous order for two identical cranes awarded at the end of 2024.

The cranes will feature Huisman’s proprietary Active Heave Compensation system.

This system connects the crane’s electric setup to the vessel’s DC grid, enabling efficient interaction with the vessel’s electrical energy storage system.

This integration is said to significantly reduce the net energy consumption of offshore lifting operations.

“We are proud to work alongside SEA1 Offshore, COSCO Shipping and Skipsteknisk, combining our expertise to deliver reliable, energy-efficient lifting solutions. The trust placed in us for a repeat order confirms the strength of these partnerships and our shared commitment to innovation in the offshore energy sector,” said Cees van Veluw, Product Director Cranes at Huisman.