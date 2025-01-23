Huisman to Deliver Crane to Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Owner

Huisman has signed a contract with Zhenjiang Jiangsu Shipyard for the delivery of a 100 mt Pedestal Mounted Crane to Eastern Navigation, a provider of maritime support fleets in the Asian-Pacific offshore energy industry.

This marks the fifth Pedestal Mounted Crane Huisman will supply for Eastern Navigation's fleet.

It follows the delivery of 300 mt and 100 mt cranes over several years, as well as the addition of another 100 mt crane currently under construction, scheduled for delivery in mid-2025.

Huisman’s Pedestal Mounted Cranes are renowned for their compact tail swing, which maximizes free deck space.

To enhance reliability and reduce maintenance requirements, all main equipment – including winches, electrical cabinets, and hydraulic power units – is housed within the crane structure, providing protection from the harsh marine environment.

The boom hoist extends from the top of the crane house to the boom tip, enabling precise control of the lower block radius.

Huisman’s scope of work includes the full spectrum of engineering, production, installation, and testing, ensuring a turnkey delivery from its production facility in Xiamen, China.

“Our longstanding partnership with Huisman highlights our dedication to providing reliable, high specification equipment aboard our vessels, allowing us to effectively meet the evolving demands of the offshore marine industry,” said Tan Wei Ming, Head of New Projects at Eastern Navigation.

“We are honored by Eastern Navigation’s continued confidence in our heavy lifting technology. With the sister vessel, featuring our first 100mt Pedestal Mounted Crane, successfully operating for over a decade, this new contract stands as a testament to the quality and reliability of our products. We look forward to partnering with Eastern Navigation for many more decades to come,” added Timon Ligterink, Commercial Director APAC at Huisman.