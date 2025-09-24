Humanoid Robots in the Shipyard? ABS, Persona AI Ink MOU

ABS and Persona AI inked an MOU to develop inspection technologies for Persona AI’s humanoid robot platform deployment in shipyards. Humanoid robots are suited to operate in shipyards designed for human workers, offering flexibility and mobility in complex, confined, or ergonomically challenging spaces.

Persona AI’s humanoid robots, based in part on NASA’s robotic hand technology, will be outfitted to conduct a range of shipyard tasks.

Under the MOU, ABS and Persona AI will collaborate on a series of joint development projects, collecting data to support classification during ship construction.

Ultimately, it will support development of new ABS standards for the types and quality of data required to support digital and remote survey techniques. These standards will not only guide future robot design but also help understand how to collect, evaluate, and apply robotic data for certification and compliance purposes.

“ABS is proud to lead the way in advancing the safe integration of emerging technologies into the maritime industry,” said John McDonald, ABS President and Chief Operating Officer. “This collaboration with Persona AI reflects our commitment to innovation and safety, as we work to establish the standards and protocols that will enable humanoid robots to perform complex tasks reliably and securely in shipyard environments. By combining cutting-edge robotics with ABS’s deep expertise in certification and safety, we’re helping shape a smarter, safer future for shipbuilding.”

This marks a defining moment for the shipbuilding industry,” said Nic Radford, CEO and Co-Founder of Persona AI. “Partnering with ABS, the global authority on maritime standards, demonstrates that humanoid robotics are no longer a distant concept but on a path toward certified reality, set to transform how this industry builds, innovates, and competes.

The project will leverage ABS’ investment in AI evaluation of data and data quality. Click here for a copy of Verification and Validation of Models, Simulations, and Digital Twins is available to download here.



