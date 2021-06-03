Humphreys to Lead LR's Maritime Business in the Americas

U.K.-based classification society Lloyd's Register (LR) has appointed Kevin Humphreys as its new Marine and Offshore President for the Americas. Humphreys, who has more than 30 years of maritime and government experience in commercial and operational roles, joins from Wärtsilä where he was General Manager for Market Innovation and Global Merchant Segment Shipping Sales.

Succeeding John Hicks, who has taken up the role of LR Strategic Implementation Director, Humphreys has experience as an executive and manager in a variety of fields including private equity and venture capital backed start-ups, OEM, software, international shipping, and government. Among his significant previous positions, Humphreys served as Chief Operating Officer of Fifth Street Development and Senior Vice President of Engineering & Business Development at Marorka USA.

Before entering the private sector, Humphreys was a Special Agent with The Federal Bureau of Investigation, sailed as a licensed Chief Engineer, and served as an officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Humphreys, an engineering graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), is one of the leading experts on the intersection of technology deployments in shipping for financial risk management under the Poseidon Principles. He serves on the Board of Advisors for the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) and SeaAhead, a Boston-based blue tech incubator.

LR said the appointment forms part of its strategic focus to support its maritime clients address the demands of changing technology and the drive to decarbonize.

LR Marine and Offshore Director, Mark Darley, said, “Lloyd’s Register is building our compliance products, services and digital solutions to better support our clients going through transformational change and build future class services that meet their needs. This significant appointments in a key market will support these ambitions.”

Humphreys said, “I am delighted to be joining Lloyd’s Register at this exciting time for the business and taking the helm in the Americas where I look to use my considerable experience of bulk and tanker markets to add tonnage and drive profitability.”