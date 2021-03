Norwegian shipowner Hunter Group said its Hunter Tankers subsidiary has signed a memorandum of agreement to sell its 2019-built very large crude carrier (VLCC) Hunter Atla to a Eurasian buyer for $84.5 million.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner in March, leaving Hunter with a fleet of four VLCCs.

The company announced the sales of Hunter Laga and Hunter Saga in the second half of last year.