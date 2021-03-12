Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins US Navy ISR Contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) said Friday that its Technical Solutions division was one of 11 companies selected to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) department. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contract includes a three-year base term with a two-year extension option. HII will compete for task orders under the contract. The combined value of all potential task orders across the base and option years is $250 million.

“This award reaffirms HII’s commitment to the Navy and NIWC’s ISR mission and the need for innovative and cost-effective solutions,” said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions’ Defense and Federal Services business group. “From data analysis and software development, to hardware fabrication and communications systems for autonomous vehicles, HII is proud to support the Navy’s increasingly complex and integrated intelligence requirements.”

HII said it will provide a wide range of technical services in support of NIWC’s ISR systems and activities and corresponding cybersecurity operations, with support based out of San Diego.