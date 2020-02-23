Hurtigruten Makes History in Antarctica

MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-hybrid powered expedition cruise ship operated by Hurtigruten, has been exploring waters further south than any ship operated by the line in its 127-year history.



The world's first hybrid electric-powered expedition ship crossed the Antarctic Circle and kept going, reaching the ice edge at 70 degrees south on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. on February 19th Antarctica time.



"Our guests are thrilled! This is what Hurtigruten's expedition cruises are all about, pushing new frontiers and creating unique experiences for guests from all over the world. We are following in the footsteps of polar hero Roald Amundsen himself, aboard his namesake ship," said Captain Sakkariassen.



Nearly finished with her 18-day cruise that visits the Chilean Fjords and the Falkland Islands, as well as Antarctica, MS Roald Amundsen will complete one more cruise in the region before journeying up through South and Central America, and ultimately spending the summer in Alaska.



MS Roald Amundsen is the world's first hybrid electric–powered expedition cruise ship, equipped with large battery packs that significantly reduce emissions, as well as a specially designed ice-strengthened hull, which allows her to operate in areas other ships cannot reach. Her sister ship, MS Fridtjof Nansen, will also run on a hybrid electric–powered propulsion system, and will embark on her maiden voyage this spring.



With a growing fleet of small and custom-built ships, Hurtigruten is the world's largest and leading expedition cruise line, offering expedition cruises to more than 200 destinations in over 40 countries.