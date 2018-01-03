Hutchison Ports Acquires 50% Stake in TMA

Hong Kong's Hutchison Ports has acquired a 50% shareholding in Amsterdam-headquartered terminal and logistics operator TMA Logistics.

TMA has a variety of general cargo terminal operations together with warehousing, shipping, logistics and project cargo activities at three sites in Amsterdam and one in Antwerp as well as at Hutchison Ports Amsterdam (former known as Amsterdam Container Terminal).

Commenting on the acquisition, Clemence Cheng , Executive Director, Hutchison Ports, said: “The acquisition of a 50% stake in TMA Logistics complements both our existing operations in Amsterdam and the activities of Hutchison Logistics. We have developed a good working relationship with TMA over the last three years which has brought a range of operations to ACT.

“Together with TMA, we will maximise the benefits of operating through Hutchison Ports’ network to develop new business opportunities in areas including short-sea container traffic, ro-ro, vehicle handling, and general and project cargo.”

Gerben Matroos, Managing Director of TMA, added: “With this step we have the opportunity to grow sustainably in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp range. With the worldwide network of Hutchison Ports, we are now able to expand our activities substantially. The North Sea Canal terminals in Velsen and Amsterdam are ideally located for offshore activities related to oil, gas and wind energy. Also, local hubs for markets in building and construction materials have great potential. Short sea connections from the Amsterdam terminal include Sweden, Finland, UK and Norway, together with rail connections to Germany and China.”

ACT boasts three berths with total length of 1,015 metres and depth of 15 metres, which are some of the deepest water multi-purpose berths in North Europe. With its central location and excellent hinterland connections, ACT offers shipping lines the opportunity to serve their customers in a fast, efficient, reliable and sustainable manner. Access will be further improved when a new sea lock, the largest in the world, opens at the end of 2019 at the entrance to the North Sea Canal.

ACT has outstanding multimodal connections by short sea, inland waterways, road and air. It is directly connected to this network with an excellent on-dock rail facility with three 700-metre-long tracks which offer a range of intermodal distribution options to potential customers.

TMA has a number of businesses. Thor Antwerp and Thor Amsterdam provide terminal operations, logistics services, agency, forwarding and chartering as well as truck, barge and rail distribution in their respective ports. MEO and ACS Logistics Amsterdam operate 120,000m2 of warehousing.