Friday, January 24, 2025
HX Expeditions Debuts New York to Greenland Tour

January 23, 2025

Credit: Ted Gatlin / HX

HX Expeditions (formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions) is launching the first-ever cruises from New York to Greenland: a roundtrip from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Starting on June 21, 2025, Greenland’s National Day and the summer solstice, the itineraries feature dedicated flight allocations on United Airlines’ direct route to Nuuk.

Crafted with Greenlandic communities, they provide authentic access to Greenland’s west coast aboard the hybrid-powered MS Fridtjof Nansen, says HX.

Travelers enjoy a night in Greenland’s vibrant capital, exploring landmarks, local cuisine and fjord adventures before heading to remote regions.

“Greenland is on the cusp of transformation,” said Laali Berthelsen, Local Product Manager for HX Expeditions and Nuuk resident. “With the opening of our new international airport and direct flights, Greenland is more accessible than ever. As interest grows, we have a responsibility to ensure tourism uplifts our communities and respects our environment.”

Joining all voyages is Aleqatsiaq Peary, an Inuk storyteller, musician and hunter from Qaanaaq. He is the great-great-great-grandson of Robert Peary, the first person to reach the North Pole.

"If you’ve read about Arctic explorers, these itineraries offer a chance to experience it for yourself,” said Aleqatsiaq Peary. “To see what they saw and feel what it was like to journey to the far north aboard their ships." Onboard, Peary will share his knowledge of Greenlandic traditions, connecting guests with remote communities and deepening their understanding of Northwest Greenland.

