Hydrogen Engine Partnership Begins Between Belgium and Japan
In a landmark agreement to decarbonize shipping, JPNH₂YDRO, BeHydro, DAIHATSU INFINEARTH and Mizuno Marine entered into a strategic partnership for the introduction of BEH2YDRO INFINEARTH hydrogen engines in Japan, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium.
Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, His Royal Highness Prince Lorenz, His Excellency Antoine Evrard, Ambassador of Belgium in Tokyo, His Excellency Masahiro Mikami, Ambassador of Japan to Belgium, and many other distinguished guests were present at the Belgian embassy in Tokyo where the signing of the agreement took place.
This partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of BeHydro’s dual fuel and 100% hydrogen engines in Japan’s ports and coastal areas, contributing of the country’s zero-emission goals. The engines, already in commercial use in Europe, will now be adapted to meet Japanese standards and will be supported by local testing, commissioning and after-sales service.
In Japan, two sets of V12 BeHydro dual fuel hydrogen engines will be installed on a tugboat, currently under construction at TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in July this year. Additionally, three sets of inline 6-cylinder BeHydro 100% hydrogen engines will be adopted for a zero-emission ship planned to be built by JPNH₂YDRO. Both vessels are realised with the support of the Nippon Foundation Zero Emission Ships Project.
Under this agreement JPNH₂YDRO will act as the general agent for BeHydro in Japan, overseeing import, final performance testing at its Hydrogen Engine R&D Center, and delivery to customers in cooperation with DAIHATSU INFINEARTH. DAIHATSU INFINEARTH will also support validation and regulatory approval, leveraging its deep expertise in engine development and manufacturing. Mizuno Marine will provide commissioning and maintenance services, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of hydrogen engines in Japanese waters. The collaboration also includes technical exchanges between BeHydro, DAIHATSU INFINEARTH and JPNH2YDRO to ensure seamless integration and innovation.