PortXchange Wins Award for EmissionInsider Port Decarbonization Platform

PortXchange has won the European DIGITAL SME Award – Green Category, recognizing the company’s EmissionInsider platform as one of Europe’s leading digital solutions for port decarbonization.

The win, following its selection as one of only three shortlisted companies, highlights the industry shift toward data-driven emissions-intelligence solutions as ports accelerate their climate strategies. The award was given to PortXchange at the European DIGITAL SME Summit on Thursday, December 4, 2025, in Brussels.

The DIGITAL SME Awards are one of Europe’s most competitive recognition awards for innovation, attracting applications from across the EU. Winners are selected by a European jury of technology, policy and sustainability experts, with the Green Category celebrating digital solutions delivering measurable environmental gains.

EmissionInsider stood out for its ability to give ports full visibility of transport-related emissions, from sea-going vessels to barges, trucks and rail, providing the granular insight needed to reduce emissions at scale. Ports can consolidate multimodal emissions data into a single transparent view, replacing previously fragmented and inconsistent reporting methods.

Already used by the Port of Rotterdam and Belfast Port, the platform enables data-driven decision-making, supports standardised reporting, prioritizes decarbonization investments, and plans initiatives such as shore power. As ports prepare for tightening emissions-reporting regulations and growing expectations for air-quality improvement, accurate, comparable data has become essential.

The win comes amid strong global growth for PortXchange, with new collaborations across Europe and the Americas and rising demand from ports that view emissions management as a strategic priority rather than just a compliance requirement.

As a certified B Corp, PortXchange continues to scale digital tools that support transparent reporting and meaningful emissions reduction across port communities worldwide.

Looking ahead, PortXchange will expand EmissionInsider’s capabilities in 2026, including enhanced forecasting, multimodal emissions benchmarking, and additional integrations with port community systems to further accelerate decarbonization across global port ecosystems.