Thursday, February 22, 2018

Hyundai Heavy Bags LPG Storage Tank Deal in Nigeria

Image: Hyundai Heavy Industries

 South Korea’s largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has bagged a $58 million deal to build  15 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage tanks for a refining and petrochemical plant in Nigeria, reported Yonhap 

Hyundai Heavy said it plans to start to build the tanks in May and is set to deliver the tanks to Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refining Company, Africa's largest refinery, beginning in April 2019.
 
The 15 cylindrical tanks - each being eight meters in diameter and 95 meters in length - can hold 75,000 cubic meters of LPG, according to Hyundai Heavy.
 
The 15 gas cylinders w ill be installed at Dangote Oil Reining’s refining and petrochemical plant near Lagos in southwestern Nigeria. 
 
The Korean company manufactures and sells ships, offshore structures, plants, engines, and other products in South Korea and internationally.
 
