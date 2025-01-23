IACS Introduces Recommendations to Enhance Safety of Surveyors

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has published guidelines on safety standards for class surveyors work, Rec. 184.

Highlights of the guidelines include:

Comprehensive Risk Management: The document provides guidance for surveyors to exercise appropriate risk assessment and situational awareness prior to commencing work for prevention of accidents, near-misses, injury or ill health.

Increased Focus on Collaboration: IACS encourages surveyors to share experiences and safety challenges to improve the overall safety culture across the maritime industry.

Fitness for Work: The guidelines emphasize the importance of physical and mental readiness, including undertaking all periodical medical checkups required by the surveyor’s society.

Fatigue Management: The guidelines stress the importance of ensuring adequate rest to prevent fatigue.

Empowering Surveyors to Use Stop Work Authority: Surveyors are empowered to stop work if they believe safety conditions are at risk, ensuring that corrective measures are taken before continuing with tasks.

Use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): The guidelines mandate the use of appropriate PPE and provide instructions on the maintenance and replacement of worn or damaged gear.

Standardized Safety Practices: The guidelines reinforce the importance of uniform safety practices, ensuring that surveyors adhere to a consistent set of safety protocols regardless of the work environment.

The guidelines further address activities such as working at height, transfers between boats, performing surveys in confined spaces or using rafts.

The document also covers managing pressure tests, control of stored/electrical energy and participation in sea trials. Additionally, it highlights precautions for exposure to extreme weather conditions, hazardous materials and travel-related safety concerns.



