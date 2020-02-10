Iberdrola to Build its Next Wind Farm in Spain

Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola will build its next wind farm in the country at the Herrera Complex, featuring Siemens Gamesa’s SG 4.5-145 wind turbines with a 4.5MW power unit.



Wind turbines which will be delivered by Siemens Gamesa are considered to be seven times more powerful than the turbines installed in the country two decades ago.



Iberdrola is, thus, continuing to advance in its commitment to clean energy in Spain, incorporating cutting-edge technologies to provide more competitiveness and sustainability to its renewables projects, claimed a press note from the company.



The Herrera Complex, which will be built in Burgos province, is made up of three wind farms - La Huesa, Valdesantos and Orbaneja - and will have an installed capacity of 63 megawatts (MW), distributed between a total of 14 wind turbines.



Forecasts indicate that the project will be operational this year.The Orbaneja and La Huesa wind farms will be located in the municipalities of Isar, Las Quintanillas, Rabé de las Calzadas and Estepar: the first one will consist of seven wind turbines, up to a total of 31.5 MW of installed power, while the second one will have four turbines that will add a further 18 MW.



Valdesantos will be built in Estepar and will have three machines with a total installed capacity of 13.5 MW.Iberdrola will also build the 10 MW-capacity Fuenteblanca wind farm in its vicinity, which will consist of 3 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines, to complete a 73 MW wind farm complex.



The SG 4.5-145 wind turbine, with a new 71-meter blade and a diameter of 145 m, is three times bigger than the first wind turbines and twice the height of Burgos Cathedral.



It also incorporates new technology to maximize energy production and the competitiveness of the installation making it a leading solution for medium-wind sites.