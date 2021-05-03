Icebreaking Bulk Carrier Delivered to Fednav

Canadian dry bulk shipping company Fednav announced it has taken delivery of its latest Polar Class 4 icebreaking bulk carrier, Arvik I.

Ordered through Sumitomo Corporation and built by Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) shipyards in Japan, the 31,000-DWT mine resupply vessel is a sister ship to Fednav’s two other Polar Class 4 icebreaking bulk carriers, Nunavik, delivered in 2014, and the Canadian-flagged Umiak I delivered in 2006, currently the most powerful icebreaking bulk carriers in the world.

Arvik I is equipped with IMO Tier III main and auxiliary engines and is compliant with the latest IMO nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions regulations, Fednav said.

The newbuild will replace the 43-year old Arctic, trading between St. Lawrence River ports and Deception Bay, and servicing Glencore’s Raglan Mine, commencing mid-May 2021.

The Arctic made its final voyage in April and is being recycled in Turkey.