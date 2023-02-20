iconsys Names Tassell Head of Marine and Ports

iconsys, a UK maritime automation solutions provider and systems integrator, announced the appointment of Jordan Tassell as its new Head of Marine and Ports.

Tassell, who previously spent eight years at global OEM, ABB, within its marine and ports division, will be spearheading a number of initiatives at iconsys. These include developing key relationships with existing customers and platform partners, and working directly with OEMs and end-users with their decarbonization objectives. Tassell has a strong technical and commercial understanding of the maritime industry, which is enhanced by his education in electrical and electronic engineering and business management.

Nick Darrall, Managing Director at iconsys, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Jordan to the iconsys team and look forward to him continuing to strengthen our position in the maritime industry, a sector we have experienced a sustained and rapid growth in over the past 18 months. We have a huge amount to offer and can help customers improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability by offering bespoke solutions. We’re confident Jordan will thrive in gaining a deeper understanding of our customers and their needs to enable us to provide solutions to meet their business objectives.”

Tassell said, “Having witnessed the growth of iconsys over recent years, I’m excited to use my knowledge and experience to lead the division towards future success. The independence and flexibility of iconsys allows the business to offer tailored systems and solutions, which, in turn, puts us in a great position to support our clients as they pursue their operational and strategic objectives. I’ve been blown away by the team’s depth of engineering capabilities and unwavering commitment to project excellence.”