ICS: Fees on China-linked Vessels Could Impact U.S. Maritime Operations and Jobs

Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Guy Platten, testified before the U.S. Trade Representative Section 301 Committee in Washington, D.C., regarding concerns around potential unintended consequences that could result from the proposed remedies following the Committee’s investigation into China’s maritime logistics and shipbuilding. The public hearing took place over two days, Monday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 26, 2025, with over 60 witnesses delivering testimonies in person.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) supports the goal of strengthening U.S. shipbuilding. A robust, competitive shipbuilding sector benefits global trade, and the international shipping industry wants more choice, not less.

As raised during the hearing by multiple representatives, the proposed fees on Chinese operated and Chinese-built vessels risk significant unintended consequences. These measures could disrupt supply chains, raise costs for U.S. consumers and exporters, and reduce the global competitiveness of vital U.S. sectors—particularly agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

ICS commented that these proposed measures, as currently constituted, won’t deter Chinese shipbuilding; however, they could severely disrupt U.S. maritime supply chains, and threaten the U.S.’ energy, food and economic security, and ultimately cut U.S. businesses off from the very ships they rely on.

“These proposed measures could hurt our customers—the American people," said Platten. "They will make vital U.S. exports less competitive globally. This hurts jobs, be that at ports or at farms, and theAmerican shipping industry, the very thing you are trying to encourage.”

At the hearing, ICS urged the USTR to explore alternative policies that strengthen American shipbuilding without disrupting trade or harming the very industries these actions aim to support.

ICS offered to work alongside the USTR and the White House to develop practical, future focused solutions that deliver lasting value for U.S. industry, consumers, and maritime resilience.