ICS Publishes 2025-2026 Flag State Performance Table

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has released the 2025-2026 Flag State Performance Table, continuing an over 20-year practice of providing an objective, data driven assessment of performance based on criteria such as Port State Control statistics and ratification of IMO and ILO Conventions.

Those flag States with no more than one potential negative indicator (out of the 19 criteria used by ICS) include the 10 largest flag States by tonnage: China, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Japan and Singapore plus the five largest open registers i.e. Bahamas, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Malta and Panama.

Together these flag States are responsible for about 70% of the world commercial fleet, although many other ship registries, including both national and open registries, also demonstrate very high levels of performance.

Thomas A. Kazakos, International Chamber of Shipping Secretary General, said: “ICS encourages shipowners and operators to use the table to examine whether a flag State has substance and to put pressure on their flag administrations to make any improvements that might be necessary, especially in relation to safety of life at sea, the protection of the marine environment, and the provision of decent working and living conditions for seafarers.

“Ratification of the key maritime treaties and addressing any areas of potential underperformance demonstrates a clear commitment by governments to the international maritime regulatory framework on which the global shipping industry relies to operate efficiently in support of the global economy.”

As part of an ongoing joint campaign with the Comité Maritime International (CMI), ICS also produces the resource Promoting Maritime Treaty Ratification, which highlights the importance of governments ratifying and implementing maritime conventions adopted by IMO and other United Nations bodies that support the efficient operation of the world’s maritime transportation system.



