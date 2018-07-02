ICTSI Contecon Guayaquil Gets Approval to Handle Mega Vessels

Contecon Guayaquil SA (CGSA), subsidiary of Manila-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) has received the government of Ecuador approval to accommodate mega vessels of up to 305 meters in length at the Port of Guayaquil’s Berths 2 and 3.

"ICTSI further strengthened its market position as the main trading gateway in the entire Ecuador after recently getting the government’s nod to service larger vessels," said a press release from the company.

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Transport and Public Works, through the Subsecretary of Ports and Maritime Transportation, recently gave its green light for CGSA to accommodate mega vessels of up to 305 meters in length at the Port of Guayaquil’s Berths 2 and 3. With this, CGSA is now the first and only terminal in Ecuador with the capacity to serve two mega vessels at the same time,resulting in higher efficiency and productivity levels.

“Our public-private partnership in the Port of Guayaquil is one of the most successful concessions in our portfolio. The government’s trust, through their approval for CGSA to handle mega vessels, speaks of our excellent track record in operating the port. It represents the harmonious relationships we have with our regulators, shipping line clients, port stakeholders, and our employees,” says Enrique K. Razon Jr., ICTSI chairman and president.

“ICTSI is now on its 11th year in Ecuador. We have made strides in the facilitation of trade and commerce, and in supporting the local economy through our investments in port infrastructure and technology. We thank the government for their continued confidence in CGSA and ICTSI,” says Anders Kjeldsen, ICTSI head of the Americas Region.

Ecuador President Lenin Moreno, whovisited CGSA last January to inaugurate the port’s expansion, lauded ICTSI’s contribution to the economy especially its investments over and above its contractual commitments.

“In these facilities, the Contecon concessionaire invested USD 10 million. This amount is part of the USD 325 million they pledged to invest 20 years up to 2027 on Port Authority grounds. However, we should highlight that, in these 10 years, Contecon has already invested USD 360 million—USD 35 million more than expected. Thank you very much for this. Good for the company, for Guayaquil, and for the country,” said President Moreno.

With a berth line of 1,627 meters and a maximum controlling depth 12.5 meters, CGSA is equipped with six quay cranes and four mobile harbor cranes which can accommodate nine vessels at one time depending on the size of the vessels.

Located near Ecuador’s main export zones, the 115.4-hectare terminal has a handling capacity of up to 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) annually. As the preferred port of call in Ecuador, CGSA is designed to easily facilitate the country’s leading export – bananas – with its 3,627-plug reefer facility and dedicated storage and consolidation areas for the commodity.