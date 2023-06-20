Idwal Introduces Vessel-level ESG Report

Maritime intelligence and inspection services company Idwal announced it has launched a new vessel-level Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

The report, Idwal said, is intended to offer visibility into the ESG performance of an individual asset, including how corporate principles translate into onboard understanding and adherence, establishing a new industry standard for assessing and monitoring ESG strategies at a granular level.

The company said it has developed the ESG standard over the last year, based on industry regulations, current best practices and through its experience of independently inspecting more than 3000 ships per annum.

By evaluating each category of Environmental (E), Social (S), and Governance (G) factors, and assigning grades to each group, the report offers clarity into specific points and, as with all Idwal ship inspection reports, the Idwal ESG report can provide benchmarking and context across a company or in relation to the world fleet, the company said,

George Haysom, CCO of Idwal, said, "Our vessel-level ESG report fills a clear gap in the industry, addressing the growing need for standardized and objective assessments of ESG practices at the asset level. With a clear and concise layout mirroring our existing inspection report structure, our clients will find it easy to follow and utilize.

“The report can assist with corporate reporting requirements and is a powerful tool for ESG officers, so we believe that it represents a significant step forward in the visibility of the maritime industry’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.”