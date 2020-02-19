IHC Launches Dredger for NMDC

Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC launched a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for the United Arab Emirates' National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) during a ceremony at IHC’s shipyard in Kinderdijk, The Netherlands.

The TSHD Ghasha is based on the 6,000-cubic-meter TSHD Arzana, delivered by IHC in 2018.

According to IHC, the new TSHD has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity of 8,000 cubic meters and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters. The tailor-made design, driven by cooperation between IHC and NMDC, combines a shallow draft and a large dredging depth, with a high level of maneuverability and suitability for operating in challenging environments with high temperatures, IHC said.

In addition, IHC will deliver the first TSHD simulator to the Middle East. This will allow NMDC to further develop and strengthen its excellent in-house dredging capabilities.

“We are prepared to continue our support to the leadership vision to achieve its ambition to give added value for the International maritime economy, and let the UAE flag to be the most attractive flag for cargo ships,” said NMDC CEO Yasser Nassr Zaghloul.

“Our partnership with NMDC has again proven to be successful and we are pleased to add more value to their advanced fleet,” added Royal IHC CEO Dave Vander Heyde. “The integrated approach of IHC to vessel design, will enable NMDC to be more competitive on a wider range of projects.”