Illegal Foreign Fishers Have Vessel Destroyed

Nine Indonesian nationals who pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court have had their vessel destroyed.

On September 19, 2024, Australian authorities apprehended the them as they fished illegally for sea cucumber in the vicinity of Augustus Island, Western Australia.

Authorities seized 350 kilograms of sea cucumber worth up to approximately A$30,000 ($20,000 or more than 300 million Indonesian Rupiah) along with 175 kilograms of salt (used for preserving catch) and a large quantity of fishing equipment. The crew were transported to Darwin and the vessel destroyed at-sea in accordance with Australian law.

All nine fishers were charged with offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth). The master of the vessel was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three weeks. Two other fishers with prior findings of guilt for similar matters were also sentenced to three-week terms of imprisonment. The remaining crew were released on undertakings to be of good behaviour for a period of 12 months.

All nine fishers will be removed from Australia by Australian Border Force and returned to Indonesia.

Australian authorities are using measures to combat illegal fishing at its source, including the delivery of public information campaigns within Indonesian fishing communities, the distribution of educational material, targeted social media campaigns and proactive engagement with fishers.



