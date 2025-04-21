Imabari Maritime Fair, "Bari-Ship 2025" is schedule to be held from May 22- 24, 2025 at Texport Imabari (Imabari, Japan).

"Bari-Ship" is the largest international maritime exhibition in Western Japan, held every two years in Imabari, Japan’s leading maritime city. The event serves as a venue for maritime industry professionals from not only Japan but around the world to gather, engage in business matching, and exchange information.

This year's exhibition will be the largest ever, with exhibitors from 380 companies from 24 countries, and is expected to attract approximately 20,000 visitors during the three-day exhibition.

General Information

Exhibition Name: Bari-Ship 2025

Dates: 22 – 24 May 2025 / 10am – 5pm (until 4pm on the last day)

* Open to the general public on the last day

Venue: Texport Imabari

Organizer: Informa Markets Japan Co Ltd

In Partnership with: Imabari city, Imabari Maritime City Promotion Committee

Supporters: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, The Japanese Shipowners' Association, Japan Federation of Coastal Shipping Associations, The Shipbuilders' Association of Japan, The Cooperative Association of Japan Shipbuilders, Japan Ship Exporters' Association, Japan Ship Machinery and Equipment Association, ClassNK, The Japan Shipping Exchange, Inc, The Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers.

The Largest ever, Showcasing the Latest Products, Technologies, and Services

A new exhibition area called "M Zone" will be set up at Imabari Port, making this the largest exhibition in the event’s history. Approximately 380 companies from 24 countries will be exhibiting, offering an opportunity to see, touch, and experience the latest developments in the maritime industry.





A Platform for the Future of the Maritime Industry and the Development of Next-Generation Talent

"Bari-Ship" will host forums discussing future trends in the maritime industry and seminars introducing the latest technological trends. The final day of the exhibition will be open to the public to promote familiarity with ships and the sea, offering a variety of events aimed at nurturing the next generation of talent.





Onboard Tour

SIM-SHIP1 mk2 "Churasan"

Produced by: SIM-SHIP / NAIKEN R&D

Venue: Bari-Ship 2025 “M Zone” (Imabari Port)

This 499 GT cargo ship is equipped with an advanced air lubrication system, a container type battery system, and various digital equipment. The vessel is open for inspection.





Opening Ceremony

Date and time: May 22, 2025, 9:30am - 10:00am

Venue: Texport Imabari









