Bourbon Expands Fleet with 13 Vessels Worth over $180M

Offshore services provider Bourbon has expanded its fleet with 13 vessels valued at more than $180 million since the start of 2026, as it seeks to strengthen its position in offshore markets, the company said.

Ten of the vessels are already under contract, reflecting demand for offshore support vessels (OSVs), Bourbon said.

The expansion includes the acquisition of six diesel-electric vessels from the Minsheng Group, comprising five platform supply vessels (PSV) and one 80-ton bollard pull anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS), as well as two large-capacity PSVs acquired from ICBC.

Bourbon also reactivated two 80-ton diesel-electric AHTS vessels and took delivery of the Bourbon Evolution 810, a newbuild vessel designed for deepwater subsea operations and inspection, maintenance and repair activities.

“In just a few months, we have expanded our fleet, secured significant investments, and quickly returned vessels to service for our customers. This momentum toward profitability and growth is the result of the transformation we began in early 2025 and the dedication of our teams,” said Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive of Bourbon.

The company said it also deployed two 27-meter crew boats delivered in late 2025, which began a five-year contract in February, supporting its operations in Africa.

“Following the restructuring & closing operations finalized in 2025, and supported by operational improvements, BOURBON’s financial health is restored with a cleansed Balance Sheet & reduced financial debt leverage below 1.5x EBITDA 2025 after these significant investments. We continue today to look for opportunities to sustain long-term growth,” added François Sordet, Chief Financial Officer of Bourbon.

Bourbon said the fleet expansion strengthens its ability to provide offshore services across oil, gas and wind sectors as it continues to invest in modern vessels and operational capabilities.