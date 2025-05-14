IMarEST Releases Guide to Help Ship Managers Take the Lead on Mental Health

The Institute for Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) has published a complimentary guide for ship managers entitled "Transforming Mental Health at Sea." Produced in partnership with the Guild of Benevolence, the IMarEST’s partner charity, the guide is part of the Institute’s ongoing commitment to enhance the sector’s approach to mental health.

Designed to empower ship managers and owners to take leadership on mental health, the guide outlines how to create a robust policy and implement measures to safeguard seafarers. It also addresses how to set objectives, overcome stigma, set goals, and identify training needs.

A stark reality highlighted by reports across the maritime sector is that one in six seafarers have experienced or witnessed bullying or harassment. However, the maritime industry has historically been resistant to discussing mental health due to the nature and culture of the work environment. IMarEST and the Guild of Benevolence are determined to break down these barriers, ensuring all seafarers enjoy a fulfilling career.

To download "Transforming Mental Health at Sea: A Vision for Wellbeing," visit https://www.imarest.org/resource/transforming-mental-health-at-sea.html