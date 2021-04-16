IMIA Acquires Main Industries

International Marine and Industrial Applicators, LLC (IMIA), a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company (JFLCO), announced it has acquired Main Industries, Inc.

Headquartered in Hampton, Va., Main Industries provides preservation, scaffolding and environmental containment services to the marine vessel new construction and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) markets. The company supports the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carrier new construction and MRO requirements (including refueling overhauls) in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a particularly strong presence at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding. Main Industries is the first add-on acquisition completed by IMIA under JFLCO’s sponsorship.

Headquartered in Spanish Fort, Ala., IMIA provides preservation, scaffolding and environmental containment services as well as related structural steel repair for U.S. Navy submarines, aircraft carriers, surface combatants and auxiliaries as well as commercial vessels. IMIA addresses the USN’s MRO and new construction requirements with a workforce of over 1,100 employees deployed across all major U.S. Navy and independent shipyards.

“Main Industries is a well-established preservation services provider with a sterling reputation in the marketplace and impressive customer portfolio and capability set,” said Mike Keenan, CEO of IMIA. “We are excited to partner with the Main Industries team and look forward to leveraging our complementary service offerings and expertise to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Mike Challoner, president of Main Industries, commented, "Main Industries is thrilled to join a company with such a similarly strong reputation and heritage in the USN preservation market. The additional strength and capabilities that IMIA brings will facilitate the realization of our significant potential for growth and increase opportunities for our collective employee bases. We look forward to continuing to expand the high-quality services we provide to our customers and maintaining our steadfast dedication to ensuring the mission readiness of our nation’s critical naval assets.”

Blank Rome LLP and Jones Day provided legal counsel to IMIA. Mensura Capital, LLC and Mensura Securities, LLC served as the M&A financial advisors to Main Industries and Sheppard Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel.