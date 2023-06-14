IMO Agrees on Relevance of STCW to Autonomous Shipping

The IMO Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 107) advanced efforts to support maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS) when it met between May 31 and 9 June 9.

The Committee made progress on the development of a goal-based instrument regulating the operation of MASS which is expected to be adopted by 2025 after completion of a related regulatory scoping exercise.

A MASS Working Group was established to further the work and develop common positions on key matters that will be shared with the Joint MSC/LEG/FAL Working Group on MASS. The MSC noted the common position of the group on training, certification and competency requirements, namely that:

1. When there are seafarers on a MASS, STCW applies to them.

2. However, when operators and masters at a remote operations center and not on board a ship, STCW does not apply to them. The MASS Code will be required to address all training, certification and competency requirements, using STCW requirements as a basis.

3. There are certain principles regarding watchkeeping in STCW, when considering autonomy and remote operation, that should be addressed in the MASS Code, irrespective of the application of STCW.

The Joint MASS Working Group has developed a table – intended as a living document – to identify preferred options for addressing common issues, such as the role, responsibilities competencies required of the MASS master and crew; and identification and meaning of term "remote operator" and their responsibilities. The Group is expected to have its next meeting in April 2024.

Additionally, the MSC Committee noted the progress made in developing the draft goal-based non-mandatory MASS Code and approved the updated road map for the further work. The Correspondence Group was re-established to continue the development work.

The Intersessional MASS Working Group, to meet in October 2023, was instructed to continue the development of the MASS Code. The development of the non-mandatory MASS Code will be limited to cargo ships with a view to considering its feasibility for passenger ships at a future stage.



