IMO Approves New Guidelines for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

New safety guidelines for the use of ammonia as fuel on gas carriers have been approved at the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 111), marking a step towards the commercial deployment of ammonia-fueled vessels.

The guidelines, developed through collaboration between Lloyd’s Register (LR), the Belgian Federal Public Service Mobility and Transport (FPS Mobility) and gas shipping operator EXMAR, provide a practical framework to manage the safety risks associated with ammonia.

By drawing directly on operational experience and regulatory input, the guidance sets out how ammonia can be handled safely on-board and supporting early projects as they move towards execution.

Building on EXMAR’s and Lloyd’s Register’s experience in mid-size gas carrier shipbuilding, the Directorate-General Shipping of the FPS Mobility has taken the lead in the IMO to draft these guidelines. This guarantees that the regulatory framework reflects the real-world practice, enabling innovation while maintaining effective safeguards within a controlled environment.

The approval is expected to reduce uncertainty for shipowners and designers assessing ammonia as a future fuel, particularly as the first vessels designed to operate on ammonia approach entry into service.