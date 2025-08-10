IMO Launches Regional Office in Fiji

The IMO has inaugurated a new Regional Presence Office in Suva, Fiji.

The Regional Presence Office, hosted by the Government of Fiji and initially based at the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) buildings, will support Pacific nations with implementing global regulations and standards in maritime safety and environmental protection, while advancing their maritime sectors.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domiguez, on his first official mission to the Pacific, underlined the central role of shipping and the wider blue economy in the region, especially for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) which are heavily reliant on maritime transportation.

“This Regional Presence Office will serve as a center of coordination, knowledge and technical expertise, directly supporting countries and ensuring that the Pacific is part of the shipping evolution… Pacific SIDS and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), have always been a priority for IMO.”

Pacific nations are already active partners in various IMO programs including those that support ocean protection and the reduction of harmful emissions from ships, empower women in maritime, strengthen regulatory compliance and address seafarer welfare, port resilience and digital transformation.

The Regional Presence Office will deepen this engagement, adopting a centralized delivery model for technical assistance that emphasizes efficiency, results and smarter use of resources, in line with broader UN reform efforts.

Fiji's Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau stated: “The establishment of this office, the first of its kind in this region, demonstrates the level of regional engagement and cooperation in strengthening maritime governance, safety and sustainability... The maritime sector in our region faces challenges that require consistent and specialized support, from safety compliance and pollution prevention to legislative reform and decarbonization. This office provides a regional mechanism to help address these challenges."

The Secretary-General encouraged Pacific countries to continue engaging with IMO to ensure the implementation of the IMO Net-Zero Framework to tackle climate change by cutting GHG emissions from ships. This set of new regulations, due to be adopted in October 2025, includes a mandatory fuel standard and a global GHG pricing system for ship emissions. Revenue from the pricing mechanism will be directed into a new IMO Net-Zero Fund, which will further support the energy transition.

The Pacific Regional Presence Office is part of IMO’s global network that includes existing offices in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire for West and Central Africa (Francophone); Accra, Ghana for West and Central Africa (Anglophone); Egypt for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); Nairobi, Kenya for Eastern and Southern Africa; Manila, the Philippines for East Asia; and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago for the Caribbean.

There are 14 IMO Member States in the Pacific Islands region, including 12 SIDS, three of which are classified as LDCs, as well as Australia and New Zealand.



