IMO Secretary-General Appoints New Senior Team

Arsenio Dominguez, who took up office as the 10th elected Secretary-General of the IMO on January 1, has named his Senior Management Committee members:

Director of Administrative Division: Azara Prempeh

Director of Maritime Safety Division: Hiroyuki Yamada

Director of Legal Affairs and External Relations Division: Dorota Lost-Sieminska

Director of Marine Environment Division: Heike Deggim

Director of Technical Cooperation Division: Jose Matheickal

Director of Conference Division: Xiaojie Zhang

Chief of Staff: Damien Chevallier.