IMO Secretary-General: Seafarer Deaths in Strait of Hormuz Unacceptable

Seafarers must not be targets, says Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident six nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. Media reports indicate the deaths occurred onboard a tug assisting the container ship Safeen Prestige.

Dominguez said: “I am alarmed and deeply saddened to hear of a deadly attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on 6 March 2026, in which at least four seafarers have reportedly lost their lives and three severely injured.

“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected, as well as the global maritime community mourning these losses.

“Around 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, onboard ships under heightened risk and considerable mental strain.

“This is unacceptable and unsustainable. All parties and stakeholders have an obligation to take necessary measures to ensure the protection of seafarers, including their rights and well-being, and the freedom of navigation, in accordance with international law.”



