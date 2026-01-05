IMO Secretary-General Sets 2026 Priorities

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has emphasized key items on the IMO's upcoming agenda.

In a video message, Secretary-General Dominguez said:

“As we start 2026, I would like to focus on something simple: getting things done. At IMO, this is the year of implementation; moving from plans to concrete actions and measurable progress, reflected in our world maritime theme: “From Policy to Practice – Powering Maritime Excellence.”

“Seafarers. Nearly two million work at sea. Recognizing that training needs to keep up with the new realities of the industry, we will start a major update of the STCW Convention – including emerging technologies, new fuels and changing requirements.

“On decarbonization, we are moving ahead with efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the sector by or around 2050. Stay tuned for further developments.

“When it comes to technology, all eyes will be on the finalization of the autonomous ships code.

“And of course, IMO will continue supporting the implementation of the High Seas Treaty as it enters into force this month, underlying our global commitment to protect the ocean and biodiversity.

“I wish you all a successful 2026 and do not forget to check out our new logo!”



