Marine Link
Thursday, January 23, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

IMO Secretary-General weighs in on release of Galaxy Leader crew

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 22, 2025

(c) IMO

(c) IMO

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Mr. Arsenio Dominguez has welcomed the release of the crew of the MV Galaxy Leader, after more than a year in captivity.

The Secretary-General issued the following statement: "I welcome the release of the 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader, who have endured over a year of captivity since they were taken hostage in November 2023 while transiting the Red Sea. This is a moment of profound relief for all of us - not only for the crew and their families, but also to the wider maritime community.

I am grateful for all the Member States, regional entities and international partners whose steadfast support and strategic engagement were pivotal in securing the crew’s freedom, and to ensuring their wellbeing.

Today’s breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions. It is also a return to operations in the Red Sea as we have been accustomed to and upholding of the freedom of navigation.

IMO will continue to rigorously uphold its commitment to the safety of seafarers worldwide, who continue to face risks in their essential work."


The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Addressing the M/V Dali Incident

The Human Element in Maritime Decarbonization

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week