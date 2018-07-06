Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

IMO’s Maritime Security Work Presented at Nigeria Law Conference

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 6, 2018

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s mandate on piracy and armed robbery against ships broader maritime security measures has been presented at the International Maritime Seminar for Judges held in Abuja, Nigeria (3-5 July).

 
Gisela Vieira from IMO’s maritime security team provided input as part of a discussion on ‘Piracy and Armed Robbery at Sea: Legal Interpretation and Judicial Application’.
 
Over 300 participants from across Nigeria’s maritime industry and stakeholders attended the conference, which was designed to update their knowledge on contemporary issues and developments in International Maritime Law.
 
Guests from Ghana, Sierra Leone and the Gambia also attended the event, which was opened by the Hon. Justice Walter N. Onnoghen, GCON, FNJI, Chief Justice of Nigeria. The conference was organized by the Nigerian Shipper’s Council (NSC), under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.
 
