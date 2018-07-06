IMO’s Maritime Security Work Presented at Nigeria Law Conference

International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s mandate on piracy and armed robbery against ships broader maritime security measures has been presented at the International Maritime Seminar for Judges held in Abuja, Nigeria (3-5 July).

Gisela Vieira from IMO’s maritime security team provided input as part of a discussion on ‘Piracy and Armed Robbery at Sea: Legal Interpretation and Judicial Application’.

Over 300 participants from across Nigeria’s maritime industry and stakeholders attended the conference, which was designed to update their knowledge on contemporary issues and developments in International Maritime Law.