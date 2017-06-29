MR Tanker Stena Impeccable Named in Rotterdam

The latest IMOIIMAX tanker to be delivered, Stena Impeccable, was officially named during a ceremony in the Port of Rotterdam. The vessel’s godmother was Trintje Margaretha Oosters, from Dutch RVB Company with which Stena Bulk and Stena Weco have a long-lasting relationship.

The Stena Impeccable was delivered at the beginning of March this year after which she sailed from China to Australia with a cargo of caustic soda. She then sailed with a cargo of vegetable oil from New Guinea via Singapore and the Suez Canal to Rotterdam. After the naming ceremony, the vessel left Rotterdam with Captain Vinay Singh at the helm for Brake in Germany where she will discharge the remainder of her cargo.

The Stena Impeccable was built at the Chinese shipyard GSI (Guangzhou Shipbuilding International) like all the 13 IMOIIMAX tankers ordered by Stena Bulk – both delivered and under construction. The vessel is wholly owned by Stena Bulk, operated by Stena Weco and sails in the company’s global logistics system, which currently employs around 60 vessels.

Six of the 13 IMOIIMAX tankers are wholly owned by Stena Bulk, four together with GAR (Golden Agri Resources), two by Stena Bulk’s sister company Concordia Maritime and one in a partnership with Weco. Ten tankers have so far been delivered and the remaining three will be delivered by 2018.

The IMOIIMAX technical design was developed by Stena Teknik together with the Chinese shipyard GSI as a further development of an existing concept, offering extra large cargo flexibility, a high level of safety and economical fuel consumption – 10-20 percent lower than that of equivalent vessels when sailing at service speed, according to its designers.