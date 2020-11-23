Incat Crowther Designs "COVID-19 Inspired" Support Yacht

Australian vessel designer Incat Crowther has launched a new "COVID-19 inspired" shadow vessel concept - Haven.

Incat Crowther has described the Haven as a “protective layer” to the owner’s mothership.

"By acting as a buffer between the main yacht and outside world, Haven allows owners and charterers to maintain COVID-secure social bubbles on board. The yacht will act as a COVID-19 testing facility and quarantine space before allowing guests and crew to proceed onto the mothership," Incat Crowther said.

The vessel would include a hospital and laboratory, allowing the monitoring of all crew on board Haven and the mothership.

"This will ensure the owner's crew only come into contact with tested Haven crew. All new crew and guests must pass through Haven for testing before boarding the mothership.As a result, the mothership will have no direct contact with the shore. All stores and transfers will be handled entirely by Haven," the designer said.

entirely by Haven," the designer said. Credit: Incat Crowther

The multihull design of the yacht allows Haven to operate in two zones contained in the separate hulls. Shore zone will deal with any potential risk of infection, such as new guests, crew, or stores. The yacht side meanwhile will remain tested and clean, Incat said.

Per Incat Crowther, the shadow vessel will be equipped with all the latest COVID 19 testing equipment, as well as strategically located thermal cameras to pick up any signs of infection.

Air conditioning and circulation systems will be combined with “nanotechnological surfaces” that destroy viruses and bacteria, Incat promises.

Elsewhere, Incat Crowther said, Haven will boast all the expected facilities of a capable support vessel, including storage for Jet Skis, tenders, a submarine, a diving center and a decompression chamber.

A helicopter landing page and fueling area are also found on board, as well as the option to add a dedicated hangar. Other innovations include hydroponic gardens, research labs and offices for security and aviation staff.

