Incat Crowther-designed Crew Transfer Vessel Under Construction in China

Australian vessel designer Incat Crowther said Friday China’s first purpose-built catamaran crew transfer vessel was under construction at AFAI Southern Shipyard.

To be operated by Goldsea Marine & Offshore Engineering (Shanghai) Co Ltd, the vessel will support China’s offshore wind farm sector.

"The Incat Crowther 32 will represent a step-change in vessel capability in the area, offering stability, performance and functionality unmatched by vessels currently serving the industry," Incat Crowther said.

According to Incat Crowther, the vessel design is based on a semi-SWATH platform, which offers stability in big seas and a comfortable ride for personnel.

Incat Crowther says its Resilient Bow Technology minimizes impact loads at the wind turbine boat landings and reduces onboard accelerations. This combined with the high bollard pull will provide a transfer wave heights in excess of 2m.

"The vessel will be propelled with controllable-pitch propellers offering excellent fuel economy and 20t bollard pull. Comfort is further enhanced by a resiliently mounted cabin and fitment of suspension seats for 12 technicians. The main deck features four single cabins, two bathrooms, a locker and change area, and a storage area for lift bags. There is also a refreshment area and adjacent settee," Incat Crowther said.

"The upper deck has two single cabins, a bathroom, and a pantry and mess area. The wheelhouse is elevated, providing excellent visibility over the bow, including with containers on deck," the company further said.

Below decks are a workshop and a utility room, housing storage, and laundry facilities.

The vessel will be powered by twin MAN D2862LE466 main engines, each producing 1,029kW, driving controllable-pitch propellers. The vessel will have a service speed of 20knots, with a maximum speed of in excess of 25 knots. Credit: Incat Crowther