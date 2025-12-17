Incat Crowther's Spirit of Mulgumpin Tour Vessel Enters Service in Australia

Spirit of Mulgumpin, a customized 22-meter tour vessel Incat Crowther has designed for The Tour Collective’s See Moreton business has entered service supporting See Moreton’s operations in the Moreton Bay Marine Park in Queensland, Australia

Named in honor of the local Indigenous name for Moreton Island – ‘Mulgumpin’ – Spirit of Mulgumpin has been designed to support the unique schedule and operational requirements of See Moreton.

The new vessel incorporates Incat Crowther’s stern swimming platform design which offers a quality passenger experience for vessel-based snorkeling and recreation. The low-draft vessel is also fitted with a bow gangway to allow for beach landings.

The main deck features comfortable seating for 105 passengers, a large central bar, two large refreshment refrigeration units, three bathrooms and large windows to ensure every passenger can enjoy the views while on board.

The mid deck features lounge-based seating for 28 passengers with the layout tailored to ensure passengers can enjoy the views whether standing or seated. The mid deck also boasts a second bar, two additional bathrooms, outdoor front-of-vessel seating for 40 passengers, the wheelhouse and a multifunctional platform that can act as a lifeguard station during snorkeling tours, as well as a DJ booth on dinner cruises.

The open-air roof deck, which can be accessed via dual stairways, offers spacious and secure outdoor seating for 32 passengers in addition to standing room.

The Tour Collective chose to work with Incat Crowther on the design of Spirit of Mulgumpin following the success of Spirit of Migaloo II, an Incat Crowther designed catamaran that has been in operation for The Tour Collective’s Seaworld Cruises brand since 2019.

