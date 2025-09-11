Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm O&M Base Starts Taking Shape in Scotland

Construction has started on the operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm at Montrose Port in Angus, Scotland.

The base will expand Inch Cape’s existing presence at Montrose, where its marine coordination center is already located, and confirms the port’s role as a major Scottish offshore wind hub.

Local contractor Pert Bruce Construction is delivering the project, which includes an O&M office, a 600 square metre warehouse, quayside facilities, communications systems, a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes.

“The start of work on our O&M base is another great milestone for the project and we are pleased to be working with Montrose Port Authority and Pert Bruce on the construction of these facilities. The O&M base will provide a significant number of highly skilled local jobs once in operation,” said John Hill, Project Director of Inch Cape.

Montrose Port has a strategic location with direct access to Inch Cape and other North Sea wind farms.

Construction of the new facilities and pontoons is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Inch Cape has a 15-year O&M contract with turbine supplier Vestas, and around 50 long-term jobs will be created at the new base, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 72 Vestas 15 MW turbines and a single offshore substation installed at the site in August. First power is expected in late 2026, with full commercial operation targeted for 2027.

Inch Cape is a 50/50 joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables and, once complete, is expected to generate almost 5 TWh of energy annually, enough to power all homes in Scotland.